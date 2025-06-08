Atlantic Starr founding member Wayne Lewis dies at 68

Founding member of the R&B band Atlantic Starr Wayne Lewis has passed away at the age of 68.

The group, who originally had a nine-member lineup, announced the death of their original band mate via a Facebook post.

Taking over to their official social media account on Friday, June 6, the band wrote, "It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025."

"Please keep the family in your prayers and respect there [sic] privacy #waynelewis #restinpeace #flyhigh Sunrise 4/13/1957 Sunset 6/5/2025 #restinpeaceWayne," they added, concluding the caption with some hashtags.

Notably, no cause of death has been revealed yet.

For the unversed, the late singer, who provided vocals, played the keyboard, penned hits like Always and Secret Lovers during his time in the New York-based band, and formed the group in 1976 with his two brothers, David and Jonathan Lewis.

David was a vocalist and guitarist, whereas Jonathan contributed as a Keyboardist and trombonist.

Late singer Wayne and his brother David are credited with writing most of the band’s songs, including the group’s most recent album, Metamorphosis, in 2017.