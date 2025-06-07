Jenna Ortega finds solace among fellow former child stars

Jenna Ortega surprises fans with recent update

Jenna Ortega recently revealed that she shares a strong bond with fellow former child stars.

The American actress, who garnered recognition for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the 2022 series Wednesday, opened up about how these actors have helped navigate the complexities of the entertainment industry.

In an exclusive interview with Harper Bazaar, the 22-year-old said, “It’s been so beneficial and so cosy. They’ve seen it all, and honestly, during a much darker time in Hollywood. We’ve all got this jaded way about us that I don’t think we’d have if we hadn’t started so young and had so many brutal realisations and experiences. But they turned out all right.”

Later in the conversation, Natalie Portman – Ortega’s co-star in the upcoming film The Gallerist – also reflected on their shared experience.

She explained, “We’re both physically tiny, so people will often treat you like a child forever. I am 43 now, and people kind of pat me on the head. I don’t look like a child, but I often feel like I’m treated like a kid.”

The Scream star has also formed a close bond with Winona Ryder, her co-star in the 2024 film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

On the professional front, Ortega is currently gearing up for Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist, starring alongside Natalie Portman and Charli xcx.

For the unversed, the upcoming film is scheduled for release in 2026.