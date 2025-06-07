Jax Taylor takes break from social media to prioritise mental health

Jax Taylor has announced that he's taking a step back from social media to prioritise his mental health and recovery.

The Vanderpump Rules alum shared the news on Instagram Stories, stating, "I've made the decision to stay off social media for the next while to prioritize my mental health and recovery. My team will be running it for the time being."

In a recent episode of his podcast, In the Mind of Jax Taylor, Taylor opened up about why social media can be challenging for him. "My brain is so fragile, and if I see certain things, they might trigger me," he explained.

"Something might hit a chord, and I don’t think I’m strong enough to read certain things." Taylor acknowledged that while he needs to stay informed, he tends to block everything and live in his own world, adding, "The phone has become a problem. Do I need to be on social media? No, I don’t."

The actor's decision comes after he checked himself into a treatment facility to address his mental health struggles.

On Bravo's The Valley, Taylor had a candid conversation about his struggles, saying, "I’m so tired of anger. I’m so tired of yelling." He also reflected on his mistakes with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, admitting, "I also pushed her away. I pushed her away and I didn’t even f------ see it. I didn’t even realize what I was doing. I’ve gotten away with it for so long that I found this to be acceptable behavior and it’s obviously not."

Cartwright expressed concerns about Taylor's progress, stating, "I was always hopeful that being in the facility would make some kind of change or open his eyes just a little bit to do something better. But based on his behavior the whole time he’s been in there, I am so worried that he hasn’t learned a damn thing."

He has been open about his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, revealing that he used to turn to drugs and alcohol as a coping mechanism. "It was really, really bad, man," he said on his podcast.

"My ego got in the way of me... Drugs and alcohol were a problem, but they weren't the problem. I used drugs and alcohol to mask all my problems. Validation, insecurity, ego, manipulation, narcissism, all these things that people told me, anger issues... my family issues."