Britney Spears feels dejected after Sam Asghari’s newfound love?

Britney Spears is currently single and feeling miserable after she splits from Paul Richard Soliz.

A source spilled to OK! magazine that Paul was a rebound, it was really “just a reaction to things falling apart with former husband Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce in August 2023.

An insider noted that Toxic hit-maker is reportedly struggling after her split from on-again, off-again ex Paul at the time when her ex-husband Sam “hard-launched his new romance” with girlfriend Brooke Irvine.

“Britney’s relationship with Paul just crashed and burned again so she’s single and not happy about it,” said an insider.

However, the singer’s ex-husband's blonde-haired girlfriend reminded Britney of what she used to look like years ago.

“Seeing Sam all in love with a girl that looks so much like a younger version of her is heart wrenching,” confessed an insider.

The source noted, “She doesn’t want Sam back, or at least she says she doesn’t, but she does admit it really sucks to see that he’s just moved on with his life while she’s still stuck trying to get over their divorce.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Crossroads actress and Paul’s romance, which surfaced as a rumour the very same month Sam ended their marriage, was only “supposed to be a fling”.

“It’s great that she’s ended things with him, but with Britney it’s very hard to know what will stick, especially because she’s been thrown for a loop by having to see those happy pics of Sam and his girlfriend,” remarked an insider while speaking of Sam who made his red carpet debut with Brooke in April.

The source suggested Sam’s new girlfriend’s newfound happiness might make Britney “more vulnerable for falling back under Paul’s spell”.

“She knows it’s not a healthy situation but she’s also got nothing to replace it, so at the moment she’s very lonely,” added an insider.