Madonna gets candid about long-awaited project ‘Veronica Electronica’

Madonna has recently shared interesting details about her upcoming new much-awaited project, Veronica Electronica.

The pop icon’s new project will feature rare and unreleased remixes from her legendary 1998 album, Ray of Light which she announced on her website on June 5.

Interestingly, Madonna teases fans with the release of Skin track, as the entire album will release on July 25.

Veronica Electronica, which is available to preorder now, will feature newly edited versions of club remixes by Peter Rauhofer, William Orbit, Sasha, BT and Victor Calderone.

The original demo of Gone, Gone, Gone, which is a previously unreleased recording produced by Madonna and Rick Nowels, will also be included.

Elaborating on what her new era of music means to her; Madonna shared her candid thoughts on Instagram Stories post.

“Making my Ray of Light album was a seminal moment in my life as an artist," she wrote. "I was going through a huge metamorphosis,” she wrote in the caption.

Madonna continued, “I had given birth to my daughter Lola. I had found my spiritual path and I was ready to shed a new skin and take a road less travelled by.”

“I ventured into electronic music with William Orbit and I created an alter ego, taking one of my middle names and Veronical Electronica was born… Meet my other half,” added the statement.

For the unversed, Madonna’s Ray of Light became one of the biggest albums in her career after release in 1998 and the album won Best Pop Album at the Grammys in 1999.