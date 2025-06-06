Brooklyn Beckham's family ties put to test amid Romeo's breakup

Beckham family feud takes shocking turn as new details emerge

Brooklyn Beckham is once again at odds with his family as new details emerge about Romeo's sudden breakup with his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

The second son of former footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, the 22-year-old has called it quits with Kim after several months of dating.

And while this seems to be something completely off the hooks, it has been referred to as a ‘small miracle at present’ by various media outlets.

This comes after Nicola Peltz's friends accused Romeo's ex-partner Kim of being the real reason behind their absence from David's 50th birthday celebration.

Beckham's on the other hand refuted all such claims, noting that Kim had been dragged into the mess for no absolute reason.

According to the Mirror, a source alleged that this wouldn’t fix the ongoing tensions and that, “there are no signs of reconciliation, sadly. There is still a lot of hurt to process.”

Meanwhile, an insider close to Nicola said, “As an outsider coming into the Beckham family, she has helped Brooklyn see the emotional abuse and toxic behaviour within.”

Brooklyn and Nicola had previously skipped Dad David's birthday bash, keeping a distance from the family for a long time.