Miley Cyrus takes playful jab at ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus shades ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus recently made a subtle yet pointed remark that fans believe was directed at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

During a meet-and-greet event, a fan named Liam asked Cyrus to sign a vinyl copy of her latest album, Something Beautiful.

In response, Cyrus inscribed the album with the message, "The best Liam," a note that quickly caught attention online.

The fan shared a photo of the signed album on social media, captioning it with, "Me when I'm the best Liam," highlighting the playful nature of the exchange .

This isn't the first time Cyrus has alluded to her past relationship with Hemsworth.

In a 2023 TikTok video, she reflected on their time filming The Last Song, noting, "I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life."

She added, "So the chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship."

Cyrus also opened up about the end of their marriage, revealing that she knew it was over during her performance at the 2019 Glastonbury music festival.

She explained, "So Glastonbury was in June which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam's commitment to be married just really came from—a place of love first, because we've been together for 10 years—but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could."

She continued, "The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship."

Despite the end of their relationship, Cyrus has often spoken about the importance of appreciating difficult times.

Reflecting on the loss of their shared Malibu home in the 2018 wildfires, she told fans, "When my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down."

She added, "I think what I would have told my younger self is to appreciate those darker times, because, like I said, they are only leading you into the light."