‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer brings together Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo again

'Wicked: For Good' trailer out now

The official trailer for Wicked: For Good has just been released by Universal, offering fans a first look at the much-anticipated second chapter of the blockbuster Broadway adaptation.

Picking up from where the 2024 hit film left off, the sequel continues the magical journey in the Land of Oz, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande returning as Elphaba and Glinda.

Joining them once again are Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, and Bowen Yang as Pfannee.

The movie is directed by Jon M. Chu, who also helmed the first installment, with the screenplay written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

According to the official logline, the story unfolds “set in the Land of Oz, before and after Dorothy Gale’s arrival from Kansas” and dives deeper into the complexities of Elphaba and Glinda’s relationship.

The sequel will “cover the events of the musical’s second act, following Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship being put to the test as they embrace their new respective identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North, and how the consequences of their actions will change all of Oz forever.”

The first Wicked film became a box office sensation, earning $756 million worldwide and breaking records as the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation of all time.

It also became Universal’s third biggest release ever. The movie earned ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. It won two Oscars—one for costume design, making Paul Tazewell the first Black man to win in that category, and another for production design.

Wicked: For Good is set to hit theaters on November 21, continuing the spellbinding tale that captivated audiences around the world.



