Deborra-Lee Furness reveals plans for 'emotional' memoir after Hugh Jackman split

Deborra-Lee Furness to publish 'divorce journey' after separation

Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly planning to reveal her heart-wrenching ‘divorce journey’ following her split from Hugh Jackman.

The Australian actress, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Hugh, has plans to publish a memoir detailing her emotional separation from The Wolverine star once their divorce is legally finalised.

A source close to the development told Dailymail, “Deb’s been desperate to have her side of the story out there. She’s been writing down all her thoughts, the good and the bad, and logging every detail of this ugly roller-coaster divorce. As soon as her lawyers allow it, she will be talking to publishers about a deal.”

This comes on the heels of the Shame actress filing official divorce papers to end her 27-year marriage to the 55-year-old actor.

After initiating the legal proceedings, Deborra, 69, issued a public statement revealing her “traumatic journey of betrayal”.

Speaking exclusively, she said, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience.”

Notably, tensions between the couple intensified when The Deadpool & Wolverine star began a new romance with Sutton Foster and started integrating her into his family.

For the unversed, Deborra and Hugh have adopted two children – Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19.