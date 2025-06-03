Gotham TV Awards 2025: 'Adolescence' takes center stage

The 2025 Gotham TV Awards saw Adolescence take center stage, sweeping the limited series categories and winning three of the four awards for which it was nominated.

The series, which tells the story of a teenage boy accused of murder, won breakthrough limited series and lead performance in a limited series for Stephen Graham, as well as tying for best supporting performance in a limited series for Owen Cooper.

Jenny Slate tied with Cooper for the supporting prize for her performance in Dying for Sex. Other winners included Julio Torres for best lead performance in a comedy series for Fantasmas and Poorna Jagannathan for best supporting performance in a comedy series for Deli Boys.

In the drama categories, Kathy Bates won best lead performance in a drama series for Matlock, while Ben Whishaw took home best supporting performance for Black Doves. The Pitt won breakthrough drama series, and Pee-wee as Himself won best original film.

The award show also honoured several industry professionals with tributes, including Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale, Brian Tyree Henry, Sheryl Lee Ralph, David E. Kelley, and Parker Posey.

Breakthrough Comedy Series

#1 Happy Family USA

Pam Brady, Ramy Youssef, creators; Pam Brady, Andy Campagna, Mona Chalabi, Ravi Nandan, Josh Rabinowitz, Alli Reich, Hallie Sekoff, Ramy Youssef, executive producers (Amazon Prime Video)

English Teacher

Brian Jordan Alvarez, creator; Brian Jordan Alvarez, Dave King, Jonathan Krisel, Paul Simms, executive producers (FX / Hulu)

Fantasmas

Julio Torres, creator; Alex Bach, Olivia Gerke, Dave McCary, Daniel Powell, Emma Stone, Julio Torres, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Overcompensating

Benito Skinner, creator; Josh Bachove, Matt Dines, Sam French, Alison Goodwin, Jonah Hill, Scott King, Daniel Gray Longino, Alli Reich, Benito Skinner, Charli XCX, executive producers (Amazon Prime Video)

The Studio (WINNER)

Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, creators; Josh Fagan, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Alex McAtee, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Breakthrough Drama Series

Black Doves

Joe Barton, creator; Joe Barton, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Keira Knightley, executive producers (Netflix)

Forever

Mara Brock Akil, creator; Mara Brock Akil, Judy Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Anthony Hemingway, Regina King, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman, Sara White, executive producers (Netflix)

Matlock

Jennie Snyder Urman, creator; Kathy Bates, Kat Coiro, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, Frank Siracusa, Jennie Snyder Urman, John Weber, John Will, executive producers (CBS)

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Josep Amorós, Gonzalo García Barcha, Carolina Caicedo, Andrés Calderón, Rodrigo García, Alex García López, Juliana Flórez Luna, Laura Mora, José Rivera, Diego Ramírez Schrempp, executive producers (Netflix)

The Pitt (WINNER)

R. Scott Gemmill, creator; Simran Baidwan, R. Scott Gemmill, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, John Wells, Noah Wyle, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Breakthrough Limited Series

Adolescence (WINNER)

Stephen Graham, Jack Thorne, creators; Philip Barantini, Emily Feller, Dede Gardner, Stephen Graham, Mark Herbert,, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Jack Thorne, Hannah Walters, Nina Wolarsky, executive producers (Netflix)

Dying for Sex

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, creators; Nikki Boyer, Kathy Ciric, Elizabeth Meriwether, Shannon Murphy, Katherine Pope, Kim Rosenstock, Michelle Williams, executive producers (FX / Hulu)

Get Millie Back

Marlon James, creator; Marlon James, Leopoldo Gout, Simon Maxwell, Jami O’Brien, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Penelope

Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, creators; Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Shuli Harel, executive producers; (Netflix)

Say Nothing

Joshua Zetumer, creator; Nina Jacobson, Patrick Radden Keefe, Michael Lennox, Monica Levinson, Edward L. McDonnell, Brad Simpson, Joshua Zetumer, executive producers; (FX/Hulu)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Conbody Vs Everybody

Debra Granik, creator; Joslyn Barnes, Debra Granik, Anne Rosellini, Diane Weyermann, executive producers; (Self-distributed)

Hollywood Black

Justin Simien, creator; Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jill Burkhart, Shayla Harris, Jon Kamen, Amy Goodman Kass, Kyle Laursen, Stacey Reiss, Jeffrey Schwarz, Justin Simien, Dave Sirulnick, Forest Whitaker, Michael Wright, executive producers (MGM+)

Omnivore

Cary Joji Fukunaga, Matt Goulding, René Redzepi, creators; Michael Antinoro, Matt Goulding, Ben Liebmann, Collin Orcutt, René Redzepi, Chris Rice, Max Wagner, Mateo Willis, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Ren Faire

Nancy Abraham, Dani Bernfeld, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Lisa Heller, David Gauvey Herbert, Lance Oppenheim, Sara Rodriguez,Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Social Studies (WINNER)

Lauren Greenfield, creator; Frank Evers, Lauren Greenfield, executive producers (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

Anna Lambe, North of North (Netflix)

Saagar Shaikh, Deli Boys (Hulu)

Benito Skinner, Overcompensating (Amazon Prime Video)

Julio Torres, Fantasmas (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS) (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise (Hulu)

Aldis Hodge, Cross (Amazon Prime Video)

Lovie Simone, Forever (Netflix)

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix) (WINNER)

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Megan Stott, Penelope (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series

Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys (Hulu) (WINNER)

Linda Lavin, Mid-Century Modern (Hulu)

Sean Patton, English Teacher (FX / Hulu)

Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Chase Sui Wonders, The Studio (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (HBO | Max)

James Marsden, Paradise (Hulu)

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)

Ben Whishaw, Black Doves (Netflix) (WINNER)

Olivia Williams, Dune: Prophecy (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix) (WINNER – TIE)

Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)

Taraji P. Henson, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock)

Diego Luna, La Maquina (Hulu)

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu) (WINNER – TIE)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Michael Morris, director; Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, producers (Peacock)

Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music

Oz Rodriguez, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, directors; Oz Rodriguez, producer (NBC)

Pee-wee as Himself (WINNER)

Matt Wolf, director; Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer (HBO | Max)

Rebel Ridge

Jeremy Saulnier, director; Neil Kopp, Jeremy Saulnier, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani, producers (Netflix)

Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, director; Eric Macdonald, Derik Murray, Joseph Patel, Stephen Sawchuk, producers (Hulu)

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film