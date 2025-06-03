Gotham TV Awards 2025: 'Adolescence' takes center stage 

The 2025 Gotham TV Awards saw Adolescence take center stage, sweeping the limited series categories and winning three of the four awards for which it was nominated.
The series, which tells the story of a teenage boy accused of murder, won breakthrough limited series and lead performance in a limited series for Stephen Graham, as well as tying for best supporting performance in a limited series for Owen Cooper.
Jenny Slate tied with Cooper for the supporting prize for her performance in Dying for Sex. Other winners included Julio Torres for best lead performance in a comedy series for Fantasmas and Poorna Jagannathan for best supporting performance in a comedy series for Deli Boys.
In the drama categories, Kathy Bates won best lead performance in a drama series for Matlock, while Ben Whishaw took home best supporting performance for Black Doves. The Pitt won breakthrough drama series, and Pee-wee as Himself won best original film.
The award show also honoured several industry professionals with tributes, including Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale, Brian Tyree Henry, Sheryl Lee Ralph, David E. Kelley, and Parker Posey.
Breakthrough Comedy Series
Pam Brady, Ramy Youssef, creators; Pam Brady, Andy Campagna, Mona Chalabi, Ravi Nandan, Josh Rabinowitz, Alli Reich, Hallie Sekoff, Ramy Youssef, executive producers (Amazon Prime Video)
Brian Jordan Alvarez, creator; Brian Jordan Alvarez, Dave King, Jonathan Krisel, Paul Simms, executive producers (FX / Hulu)
Julio Torres, creator; Alex Bach, Olivia Gerke, Dave McCary, Daniel Powell, Emma Stone, Julio Torres, executive producers (HBO | Max)
Benito Skinner, creator; Josh Bachove, Matt Dines, Sam French, Alison Goodwin, Jonah Hill, Scott King, Daniel Gray Longino, Alli Reich, Benito Skinner, Charli XCX, executive producers (Amazon Prime Video)
Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, creators; Josh Fagan, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Alex McAtee, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, executive producers (Apple TV+)
Breakthrough Drama Series
Joe Barton, creator; Joe Barton, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Keira Knightley, executive producers (Netflix)
Mara Brock Akil, creator; Mara Brock Akil, Judy Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Anthony Hemingway, Regina King, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman, Sara White, executive producers (Netflix)
Jennie Snyder Urman, creator; Kathy Bates, Kat Coiro, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, Frank Siracusa, Jennie Snyder Urman, John Weber, John Will, executive producers (CBS)
Josep Amorós, Gonzalo García Barcha, Carolina Caicedo, Andrés Calderón, Rodrigo García, Alex García López, Juliana Flórez Luna, Laura Mora, José Rivera, Diego Ramírez Schrempp, executive producers (Netflix)
R. Scott Gemmill, creator; Simran Baidwan, R. Scott Gemmill, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, John Wells, Noah Wyle, executive producers (HBO | Max)
Breakthrough Limited Series
Stephen Graham, Jack Thorne, creators; Philip Barantini, Emily Feller, Dede Gardner, Stephen Graham, Mark Herbert,, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Jack Thorne, Hannah Walters, Nina Wolarsky, executive producers (Netflix)
Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, creators; Nikki Boyer, Kathy Ciric, Elizabeth Meriwether, Shannon Murphy, Katherine Pope, Kim Rosenstock, Michelle Williams, executive producers (FX / Hulu)
Marlon James, creator; Marlon James, Leopoldo Gout, Simon Maxwell, Jami O’Brien, executive producers (HBO | Max)
Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, creators; Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Shuli Harel, executive producers; (Netflix)
Joshua Zetumer, creator; Nina Jacobson, Patrick Radden Keefe, Michael Lennox, Monica Levinson, Edward L. McDonnell, Brad Simpson, Joshua Zetumer, executive producers; (FX/Hulu)
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
Debra Granik, creator; Joslyn Barnes, Debra Granik, Anne Rosellini, Diane Weyermann, executive producers; (Self-distributed)
Justin Simien, creator; Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jill Burkhart, Shayla Harris, Jon Kamen, Amy Goodman Kass, Kyle Laursen, Stacey Reiss, Jeffrey Schwarz, Justin Simien, Dave Sirulnick, Forest Whitaker, Michael Wright, executive producers (MGM+)
Cary Joji Fukunaga, Matt Goulding, René Redzepi, creators; Michael Antinoro, Matt Goulding, Ben Liebmann, Collin Orcutt, René Redzepi, Chris Rice, Max Wagner, Mateo Willis, executive producers (Apple TV+)
Nancy Abraham, Dani Bernfeld, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Lisa Heller, David Gauvey Herbert, Lance Oppenheim, Sara Rodriguez,Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, executive producers (HBO | Max)
Lauren Greenfield, creator; Frank Evers, Lauren Greenfield, executive producers (FX/Hulu)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series
Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming
Outstanding Performance in an Original Film
