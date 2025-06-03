Sydney Sweeney reveals iconic role that changed her life

Sydney Sweeney, Hollywood iconic star who is best known for her role in Euphoria, has opened up about a character that changed her life forever.

Sweeney’s role made some surprising choices in Euphoria like dating her best friend’s ex Nate Jacobs.

The Anyone But You star told Empire how people calling her out for Cassie’s actions has changed her life.

Sydney, who recently called off her engagement with her longtime partner, said that it helped her see things in a new, more thoughtful way.

The Eden actress shared: "It definitely changed my life, yeah. I think that with the amount of access, with social media, and how much content gets put out there of Cassie... People do have a hard time separating actors from their characters, and especially someone like Cassie, where she is hated and she’s loved, but she’s definitely a complicated character. And so I think that that could confuse people, for sure.

But if they’re hating me for decisions that my character is making, then I’m playing the character correctly."

The27-year-old star said that getting hate for playing Cassie means she’s doing something right because people really believe in her character.

It gets hard for Sweeney when fans blame her instead of Cassie but she understands it and handles it well.