Country star Lorrie Morgan shares heartbreaking news about her family

Country star Lorrie Morgan made an emotional announcement about her family with a heavy heart.

Taking over to her official Instagram account on Sunday, June 1, the Half Enough singer shared that her husband of nearly two decades has passed away.

“Randy has been my partner and my rock for 17 years. Our big, wonderful family and I are devastated at the loss of this truly kind and incredible man,” she wrote in the caption of the couple’s photo. “I was blessed by his love. Ran-Ran, I will love and miss you forever.”

In addition to the official post, Tony Conway, Morgan’s friend, and manager, revealed on her behalf that the Til A Tear Becomes a Rose singer’s husband Randy White has died at the age of 72.

White breathed his last in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 1, following his mouth cancer diagnosis in 2024, as per People.

The devastating loss comes just weeks after Morgan, 65, canceled her upcoming shows in April due to White’s declining health.

At the time, her representative announced that the Dear Me singer would be stepping back from the stage as her husband underwent treatment for cancer.

Morgan and White tied the knot in an intimate beachside ceremony in September 2010. Prior to her marriage with White, she was married to fellow country singer Keith Whitley from 1986 until his untimely death in 1989. The two shared a son, Jesse Keith Whitley.