MGK celebrates gives rare glimpse of baby girl in milestone celebration

MGK marks major milestone with newborn baby by his side

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his new achievement with his baby girl after he released his new song, Cliché.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram and announced that Cliché became his biggest solo as it reached 8.6 million streams on Spotify, the first song that crossed this number.

In MGK’s carousel, he shared a picture with his baby daughter, on Friday, May 30.

The Emo Girl hitmaker sported a white buttoned up shirt, black tie, and black vest in the picture, and held his daughter’s hand in front of the camera.

The baby was seen wearing a brown and white floral top in the picture but her face was hidden from the camera.

Other pictures included a video from a fan describing the singer’s newest track as “Song of the Summer,” and a video of MGK playing guitar.

This comes after the rapper gushed about being a father on the red carpet of American Music Awards. “I’m just so elated,” he told E! News about becoming a new dad again. “It’s just awesome.”

MGK is also a father to 15-year-old daughter, Casie.