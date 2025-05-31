Celebrities rally around Taylor Swift after she takes back her albums

Taylor Swift is living her "best thing that’s ever been mine" era, soaking up love from friends and A-list Swifties alike.

After the 14-time Grammy-winning singer proudly revealed that "All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me" on her official website and Instagram, a wave of celebrity support followed with many big names double-tapping the post.

The pop star’s social media announcement, whose caption read: "You belong with me [colourful heart emoji," was liked by Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Ice Spice, Phoebe Bridgers, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Addison Rae, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae.

After Selena Gomes led the Instagram tributes, dedicating one story to the Cruel Summer cart topper, Kelsea Ballerini and Kesha honored Swift with a story and an enthusiastic comment, respectively.

In addition, among those who hit the life icon were Rachel Zegler, Dixie D’Amelio, Caitlin Clark, and many more.

Gracie Abrams, who opened for Swift's Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023 in Arlington, TX, also gave a shoutout to the iconic singer.

Flavor Flav, referred to as "KING SWIFTIE," took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, Congratulations to Taylor Swift @taylorswift13,,, [sic] may you have peace and happiness and continue to gain more of that. This community is so happy for you,!!! [joined hands, fire, thumbs up, sparkle, and yellow heart emoji]."

Her fast friend Brittany Mahomes and her husband Patrick Mahomes, who is Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’ Kansas City Chiefs’ team member, also celebrated the Enchanted singer’s career milestone.

For the unversed, Swift has bought back the rights to her first six albums—Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation—ending a long-running battle over the ownership of her music, which began in June 2019, when music manager Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine and, with it, all of the songs.