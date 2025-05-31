Gigi, Bella Hadid reveal half-sister Aydan Nix's 'unexpected' story

Gigi, Bella Hadid open up about half-sister, Aydan Nix

Gigi and Bella Hadid recently thrilled fans with a surprising revelation about their half-sister from another mother.

The Hadid duo, daughters of Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid, opened up about their half-sister Aydan Nix.

During an exclusive conversation with Dailymail on Thursday, May 29, the supermodels shared, “We’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family. As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations – with Aydan included – about how to support and protect her.”

They went on to explain that 23-year-old Aydan was born following a brief relationship between their father and Terri Hatfield Dull.

Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28, added, “Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy. Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19. We first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms.”

Mohamed and Yolanda, who share supermodel duo and their younger son Anwar, parted ways in 2000 after six years of marriage.

Additionally, the real-estate developer has two daughters from his former, wife Mary Butler.

For the unversed, Gigi and Bella also revealed that Aydan and her family value their privacy in New York, and they kindly urged the public to respect that.