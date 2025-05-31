Shakira cancels another concert after Boston

Shakira cancels Washington, D.C. concert after Boston show

Shakira has called off her upcoming concert in Washington, D.C., after facing complications with her previously scheduled show in Boston.

The singer had been slated to perform on Saturday as part of WorldPride, one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations globally, but delays with her tour setup have forced her to cancel.

Nationals Park, where the performance was set to take place, confirmed the cancellation in a statement, explaining that “complications with the previous show in Boston” meant “Shakira’s full tour production cannot be transported to Washington, D.C. in time.”

Despite all efforts to make it work, the venue said it just wasn’t possible to hold the concert as planned.

Shakira expressed her disappointment in a heartfelt message to fans, saying, “Because of the unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances that affected me and other artists in Boston, my full tour production is not able to be moved to Washington, DC in time for my scheduled performance on Saturday.”

She added, as per BBC, “I have been counting the days, excited to be reunited with my fans in both Washington and Boston. I promise that I will do everything in my power to be with you as soon I can.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the Washington show will receive automatic refunds, according to Nationals Park.

The problems began with Shakira’s show at Fenway Park in Boston, which was cancelled just before she was due to perform on May 29. Other scheduled performances at the venue, including country stars Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn on May 30, were also called off.

As reported by CBS News, the cancellations in Boston were due to safety concerns. Entertainment company Live Nation confirmed that “structural elements were identified as not being up to standard and the issues were discovered during a routine pre-show check.”

Shakira is currently touring across North America on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, which supports her 12th studio album. Her next scheduled stop is Atlanta on Monday, June 2.