Blake Lively delivered ‘huge blow’ to Taylor Swift with legal drama: source

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s decade long friendship turned sour during ongoing lawsuit

Taylor Swift found herself caught in the web of legal drama because of one of her closest friends, Blake Lively.

The pop superstar, 35, was distressed by the lawsuit but more so because of the betrayal she felt at the hands of her pal, as a source shared.

“Taylor still considers Blake a close friend, but she never expected to be so involved in this drama,” an insider told Life & Style Magazine.

Although the Anti-Hero hitmaker is no longer subpoenaed in the case, she is still “trying to lay low after her tour and football season ended,” they added, so being under the spotlight again because of Lively “is a huge blow.”

The Grammy winner was dragged into the lawsuit when Justin Baldoni included screenshots of Lively’s alleged text messages where she claimed Ryan Reynolds and Swift are her “dragons” and will support her no matter what.

Soon after Swift was subpoenaed, her legal team denied the Lover songstress had anything to do with the movie.

A spokesperson for the Eras Tour performer set the record straight, saying, Swift “was not involved in any casting or creative decisions [on It Ends With Us], she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film.”