Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott ready to take romance to next level?

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott are ‘happiest’ with each other: insider

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott are moving forward in their relationship with time and both of them have high “hopes.”

The 33-year-old singer and McDermott, 28, were first seen together in March and have already grown very close.

“Things are very new with Zara but he’s excited, he really likes her,” an insider source told Life & Style Magazine.

The Love Island star and the One Direction alum have also been travelling together, and were spotted packing on PDA at a SoCal outing “They had the best time on her visit to Malibu,” the source noted.

Speaking of whether the couple is ready to take a big step yet, the insider added, “They aren’t joined at the hip yet though.”

They continued, “He has very high hopes for things with Zara though,” the source adds. “He really wants to have a proper relationship — he is happiest and more grounded that way — but he’s vowing that he’s not going to race into anything too fast because he has always made that mistake in the past.”

Tomlinson seems to be all in in the relationship as he is gearing up to meet her family, “He’s trying to take things at a steady pace and will be flying to the U.K. soon to see her and some of his family, too,” revealed the insider. “Louis is a relationship guy, so there is a very good chance this will be something significant, that’s what he says he wants.”

They went on to add that McDermott is equally invested in the relationship, saying, “Zara just got out of a long relationship, but she seems to have jumped into this both feet, they’re both in the honeymoon phase.”