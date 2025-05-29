Taylor Swift bowed out from AMAs for THIS reason despite ‘Rep TV’ hints

The real reason Taylor Swift skipped AMAs 2025 unveiled

Taylor Swift might have changed her mind about the AMAs 2025 because of a huge reason which is now revealed.

The 35-year-old pop superstar had been dropping Easter Eggs for the release of her Reputation (Taylor’s Version) but decided against it when she didn’t show up at the award show on Monday.

A source close to the 14-time-Grammy winner shared that the reason as her ongoing drama with Blake Lively.

"She avoided the AMAs because she didn’t want to deal with 1000’s of questions about the Blake Lively saga," the insider told Daily Mail.

They added that "it is all anyone wants to talk about and Taylor is really tired of it," and that she's trying "to move on and she does not want to keep dealing with it."

This comes after the once close pals Swift and Lively have ended their friendship because of the Gossip Girl alum dragging the pop superstar into her lawsuit with Justin Baldoni.

Even though Swift is no longer subpoenaed in the lawsuit, it was previously reported that "their friendship has halted" and that "Taylor wants no part in this drama," while another insider said they are "taking some space" but are "not no longer friends."

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was completely absent from the event and neither did she win any awards she was nominated for.