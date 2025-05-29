Will Conan O’Brien appear on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’?

Conan O’Brien to step in as guest on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Conan O’Brien may soon be making a long-awaited return to Late Night, this time as a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

If it happens, it would mark a special moment in the show’s history, as it would mean all three previous hosts have appeared on the current version of the NBC late-night staple.

Seth Meyers shared the update during his FYC event in Los Angeles, where he was joined by actor and longtime friend Ike Barinholtz, who asked him to name his “golden goose” guest.

Meyers didn’t hesitate to answer.

“I’ve spoken to this person, and I think it will happen soon. They’ve expressed their desire to do it. There’s only been four of us that have done this on NBC and I’m lucky enough to have had Letterman on and I’ve been lucky enough to have had Fallon on. I would love to have Conan back,” Meyers said.

He also praised O’Brien’s recent honor, calling the event “an incredible night” in reference to Conan receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center.

Late Night first premiered in 1982 with David Letterman, who hosted until 1993. Conan O’Brien followed and led the show until 2009, when he moved briefly to The Tonight Show.

Jimmy Fallon took over next until 2014, when Seth Meyers stepped in. Letterman made his return to the show in 2022 to mark its 40th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Meyers is set to welcome another big guest to the studio. George Clooney is officially rescheduled to appear on Late Night on Monday, June 2.

He was initially set to join the show on May 5 but had to cancel. This will be Clooney’s first time on the show and comes as he stars in a Broadway adaptation of his 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck, which focused on journalist Edward R. Murrow.