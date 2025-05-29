Nicola Peltz's life takes another twist in heartbreaking legal battle

Brooklyn Beckham's wife filed a lawsuit against HoundSpa in the Supreme Court of the State of New York

Nicola Peltz has been issued a court order to appear in the connection with the tragic death of her dog, Nala.

The incident occurred earlier this year when Nala, the pet chihuahua of David and Victoria Beckham's estranged daughter-in-law, fell ill following a mobile grooming session.

Following the incident, Brooklyn Beckham's wife filed a lawsuit against HoundSpa in the Supreme Court of the State of New York in Westchester County.

According to court documents obtained by InTouch Weekly, a judge has ordered Nicola to appear for a deposition before October 30, after the dog groomer denied any wrongdoing.

As per TMZ, the lawsuit places blame on dog groomer Jony Ceballos, whom Peltz has accused of having a history of 'intentional and malicious abuse of dogs.'

The actress and filmmaker will reportedly also be required to authorise the release of Nala's medical records related to the incident.