Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz in ‘tense’ feud with family: report

Insider shares ‘sad’ details into Brooklyn Beckham’s feud with family

Brooklyn Beckham deliberately decided to not meet his parents on a trip to London because of a very strong reason.

The 26-year-old model is reportedly keeping his distance with parents, David and Victoria Beckham, to give everyone time to reflect over their feelings.

Brooklyn thought against meeting his parents when he flew to his homeland for a work trip “because things are tense and he didn’t think it would be a productive conversation,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 27.

The insider further added that Brooklyn “didn’t want to deal with it” as he’s “trying to let things go right now and is giving everyone space.”

After Brooklyn declared that he’d “always choose” his wife in a social media post, the outlet also confirmed that they have “not been in touch” with his family since they missed the former star athlete’s 50th birthday party.

Nicola and Brooklyn are currently focused on “just doing their own thing” until the ongoing feud settles down with time.

“They have their own separate lives and have been carrying on for now,” the source said.

This comes after it was reported last week that Brooklyn opted out of meeting David and Victoria during his trip to London for a fashion photoshoot recently.

“It’s sad, really,” a source said. “David and Victoria didn’t even know Brooklyn was in London. It’s becoming increasingly clear how strained things are behind the scenes.”