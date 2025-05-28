Victoria Beckham makes furious call to Meghan as family drama escalates

Victoria Beckham, who is heartbroken about the ongoing feud in her family, finally put her foot down after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got involved in the matter.

Speculation over a rift in the Beckham clan had emerged after Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, notably skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration earlier this month.

Just days after the event, it was reported that Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son and daughter-in-law were at a party in Montecito, where they bonded with the Sussexes. Sources revealed that the two couples “bonded” over their family feuds in what is was dubbed as a “Victim Summit” by royal expert.

Now, insiders claim that the former Posh Spice is fuming over the secret meeting and made an angry call to Meghan to back off from her family matters.

“Victoria was already furious when she got wind of Meghan and Harry reaching out to Brooklyn and Nicola to ‘bond’ over their shared family feuding drama,” the source told Closer magazine.

Insiders noted that Victoria was “pushed over the edge” when she found out Meghan hosted them at their home.

“Victoria isn’t an angry person, but this had her fuming and she got in touch with Meghan, despite not having had contact for a while,” the source added. “She tried to remain calm, knowing she wouldn’t achieve anything by leading with her emotions, but that was easier said than done.”

The source noted that during the call Victoria told Meghan to “stay out of their family drama”.

“She’s been extremely upset by the whole situation and her biggest fear is that somehow Meghan and Harry could make things between them even worse. She begged Meghan to put herself in her shoes.”

The Sussexes and Beckhams previously held close ties but they had a falling out after Meghan accused Victoria of leaking secrets to the press. The Beckhams, including Brooklyn, were furious and cut off ties with the Sussexes.