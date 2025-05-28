Charli XCX, Jenna Ortega to star in next 'Final Destination' film?

Charli XCX and Jenna Ortega might be the new Final Destination victims following the release of Final Destination: Bloodlines.

During a recent trip to Sicily, the Brat hitmaker took to her TikTok account to gush about her love for the iconic horror franchise and shared her manifestation to nab a role in the next Final Destination film.

On Tuesday, May 26, the 32-year-old offered two cents on the casting of possible Final Destination 7, casually pitching herself and some "It Girls."

"I was thinking, shouldn’t there be a sort of, 'It Girl' version to this franchise?" she mused. "You know? Like a Final Destination with 'It Girls.'"

The Beg For You singer suggested "a scream queen like Jenna," referring to Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to the genre with growing horror resume having Scream X, You, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and a gory Sabrina Carpenter music video.

In addition, Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, floated the idea of casting an "OG scream queen," mentioning Sissy Spacek as a dream choice.

Getting candid about why she’s so obsessed with the Final Destination franchise, the Break the Rules songstress said, "The reason I love these movies is that they really are just about hot people getting killed."

She likes how there’s "no moral backbone" to the thriller franchise, explaining, "It really is like, they’re hot, they’re cursed and they deserve to die."

The latest installment in the franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines, was released on May 16, 2025.

While there’s been no official word on Final Destination 7, the filmmakers might just take Charli XCX’s suggestion to heart, potentially fronting the next installment with a pop icon and Gen Z scream queens.