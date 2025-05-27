'Harry Potter' series: Hogwarts favourite trio finalized

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner makes the big announcement

J.K. Rowling’s globally acclaimed Harry Potter will now be coming out as a drama series on HBO.

The makers had already teased the supporting cast members that included names like John Lithgow playing Albus Dumbledore, Janet MacTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

But they did not reveal the lead actors reprising the roles of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The fans will now be excited to know that the favourite trio has been finalized.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will be playing Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley respectively.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Mark Mylod made the big announcement in a press release, where they said that they are "delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron".

They added, "The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen."

"We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there”, said the makers.