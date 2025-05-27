American Music Awards 2025: Who took the award home?

American Music Awards 2025 recognised many new artists and honoured several legends, on Monday, May 26.
The event hosted by Jennifer Lopez took place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and here is a complete list of nominees and winners of this year.
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Beyoncé - COWBOY CARTER
Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx - BRAT
Gracie Abrams - The Secret of Us
Future & Metro Boomin - WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Kendrick Lamar - GNX
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Hozier - Too Sweet
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Teddy Swims - Lose Control
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Marshmello & Kane Brown - Miles on It
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - APT.
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!
Djo - End of Beginning
Doechii - Anxiety
Lola Young - Messy
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Billie Eilish
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx - BRAT
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Teddy Swims - Lose Control
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Shaboozey
Beyoncé
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Beyoncé - COWBOY CARTER
Jelly Roll - Beautifully Broken
Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Shaboozey - Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph - High Road
Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Sexyy Red
Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin - WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Gunna - one of wun
Kendrick Lamar - GNX
Tyler, The Creator – CHROMAKOPIA
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
GloRilla - TGIF
GloRilla & Sexyy Red - WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Usher
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Tyla
Bryson Tiller - Bryson Tiller
PARTYNEXTDOOR - PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
SZA - SOS Deluxe: LANA
The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow
Chris Brown - Residuals
Muni Long - Made For Me
SZA - Saturn
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless
Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Bad Bunny
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Becky G
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Fuerza Regida - Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
Peso Pluma - ÉXODO
Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P – INCÓMODO
Bad Bunny - DtMF
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj - Gata Only
KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida - Tu Boda
Shakira - Soltera
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots
Zach Bryan
Hozier - Unreal Unearth: Unending
Koe Wetzel - 9 Lives
The Marías - Submarine
Twenty One Pilots - Clancy
Zach Bryan - The Great American Bar Scene
Green Day - Dilemma
Hozier - Too Sweet
Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine
Myles Smith - Stargazing
Zach Bryan - Pink Skies
Charli xcx
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and cast)
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack (Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and cast)
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
ATEEZ
Jimin
RM
ROSÉ
Stray Kids
