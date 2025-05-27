Tom Cruise teases comeback in ‘Tropic Thunder’ spin off

Tom Cruise having discussions for Les Grossman return in ‘Tropic Thunder’ spin off

Tom Cruise may be gearing up to bring one of his most unforgettable characters back to the screen. Les Grossman, the outrageous movie executive from Tropic Thunder, might finally be getting his own spotlight.

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, director Christopher McQuarrie revealed that he and Cruise have been having “very serious conversations” about a standalone Les Grossman film.

"The conversations we’ve had about Les Grossman are so f---ing funny," McQuarrie said while promoting Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. "[Cruise and I are] talking about it. We’re having very serious conversations about it, and how best to do it."

Cruise, 62, first portrayed the foul-mouthed and hilariously volatile studio executive in the 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder, directed by Ben Stiller. Known for his exaggerated physical traits and surprise dance moves, Grossman quickly became a fan favourite.

While filming the latest Mission: Impossible installment, McQuarrie shared that discussions about Grossman brought a much-needed break from the intense production.

"Just to be sitting at a breakfast table not talking about the movie we’re making for a minute is such decompression. And just riffing with Tom playing Les Grossman at the table, it was one of the real joys of making this movie," he explained.

"It was all the stuff we were doing, planning the future while slugging out the present."

Although nothing is officially confirmed yet, the idea of Cruise stepping back into Grossman's oversized hands and sharp-tongued persona is already generating buzz among fans who’ve waited years for his return.