Kate Winslet’s daughter reveals how her mother impacted her life’s decision

Mia Threapleton has recently revealed how her mother Kate Winslet impacted her decision to live a life free from social media.

In a new interview with ELLE magazine, the actress shared she didn’t have social media accounts and never planned about creating them anytime soon.

“People say, ‘Oh, well done,’ to not having it, but I've never had it, so I don't really know what the ‘Well done’ is for,” said the 24-year-old.

Mia told the outlet, “I don't want it. I don't want to worry about dropping my phone out of a tree if I'm climbing one because I'm trying to take a photo of something.”

The Firebrand actress opened up about her mother’s public scrutiny amid Titanic fame.

Mia pointed out that she instilled body confidence from a young age especially at the time when she was insecure about showing her shoulders while swimming.

“My mom said, ‘No, this is strong. So many people would love to be able to swim the length of the pool the way you do — think of it as a positive thing,’” stated the actress as she reiterated her mother Kate’s words.

This isn’t the first time that Mia talked about her mother’s role in her decision.

In a May 17 interview with The Times, the actress mentioned that her mother asked her to make a list of pros and cons for joining Instagram when she was 14.

“The cons completely outweighed the pros for me,” remarked Mia.

She added, “That was quite a clarifying moment. Since then, the more time I spend in this world, the more I'm really happy that I don't have it.”