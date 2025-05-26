King Charles cancer treatment: Major details revealed amid Canada tour

Palace sources revealed a major update on King Charles' cancer treatment as he began his much-awaited trip to Canada.

The monarch and Queen Camilla will start their royal tour today, which is significant given the current political unrest.

The King is set to make history as he will attend the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada, becoming the first monarch to do so in almost 70 years.

However, Prince William's father is currently undertaking treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer.

Royal insiders stated that the King's treatment will continue at scheduled times, regardless of his travel plans.

As per Mail, the source shared, "It's challenging, less than 36 hours door to door, but although it feels very short and intense, that's actually the best way to handle it."

"The King and Queen will hit the ground running, cram in as much as they possibly can, all without even noticing the time difference. And the team will have him back in the UK for his regular scheduled [cancer] treatment as usual," the report stated.

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024. Since then, he has been taking medical treatment to win the battle against cancer.