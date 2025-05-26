Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson make fans emotional with sweet ‘Zouis’ moment

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson made their fans emotional with a sweet engagement over the weekend.

On Sunday, May 25, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker excited fans with a rare selfie nearly a month after wrapping up his debut solo tour, Stairway to the Sky Tour, and guess who double-tapped his latest post?

Zayn’s former One Direction band member Louis liked his new photo, featuring the 32-year-old with a fully grown bushy beard.





The Stardust singer was wearing a white tank top and a black baseball cap on which "HBO Original The Last Of Us" was written.

Louis’ small gesture of liking the photo sparks massive reactions from the eagle-eyed fans, who dubbed it a "Zouis" moment and gushed over the two.

"He loves that show, and it's so cute! Also I love how I went to look on the picture and Louis liked this post. I started crying lol," wrote a One Direction fan.

"AND LOUIS LIKED THE POST QUICK [nodding gesture emoji]," another added.

Meanwhile, a third remarked, "I'm so happy, I hope we see more Zouis interactions [heart icon] I think they truly did make up," referring to a period of tension following their infamous Twitter spat after Zayn exited the boy band in 2015.

Louis hit the heart on the Alienated singer’s social media post months after the former members publicly reunited for the first time in a decade at Zayn's solo concert in Los Angeles.

Their appearance together came just three months after the passing of their bandmate, Liam Payne.