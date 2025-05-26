Robert Pattinson spotted on dad duty in rare outing with daughter

Robert Pattinson took his baby girl out to spend some quality time.
The Twilight star savoured a sweet daddy-daughter day on Saturday, May 25, in Los Angeles with his little one, whom he welcomed with his songstress fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024.
The Batman actor opted for a casual outfit featuring a dark blue hoodie over a t-shirt paired with loose-fitted grey shorts and blue sneakers for the rare outing with his daughter.
He completed his look with a baseball cap and black sunglasses. The two enjoyed some fresh air as Pattinson held a coffee cup in one hand while pushing the stroller with the other, according to a photo obtained by the Daily Mail.
The latest sighting over the weekend came a couple of days after the 39-year-old laid bare his honest take on fatherhood during the premiere of his new horror comedy Die, My Love.
"I think, in the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward. It's a different kind of energy," he shared during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival alongside his latest co-star Jennifer Lawrence.
Previously, the Mickey 17 actor confessed that he had become more social thanks to his child.
"I've been such a hermit — like, I never really met my neighbours before. And now because you're just constantly, like, in the playground all the time? I'm just hanging out with my neighbours," he explained.
