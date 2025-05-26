 
close
Sunday May 25, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Robert Pattinson spotted on dad duty in rare outing with daughter

Robert Pattinson steps into dad mode after glamorous appearance with Jennifer Lawrance

By Web Desk
May 26, 2025
Robert Pattinson spotted on dad duty in rare outing with daughter
Robert Pattinson spotted on dad duty in rare outing with daughter

Robert Pattinson took his baby girl out to spend some quality time.

The Twilight star savoured a sweet daddy-daughter day on Saturday, May 25, in Los Angeles with his little one, whom he welcomed with his songstress fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024.

The Batman actor opted for a casual outfit featuring a dark blue hoodie over a t-shirt paired with loose-fitted grey shorts and blue sneakers for the rare outing with his daughter.

He completed his look with a baseball cap and black sunglasses. The two enjoyed some fresh air as Pattinson held a coffee cup in one hand while pushing the stroller with the other, according to a photo obtained by the Daily Mail.

Robert Pattinson spotted on dad duty in rare outing with daughter

The latest sighting over the weekend came a couple of days after the 39-year-old laid bare his honest take on fatherhood during the premiere of his new horror comedy Die, My Love.

"I think, in the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward. It's a different kind of energy," he shared during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival alongside his latest co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

Previously, the Mickey 17 actor confessed that he had become more social thanks to his child.

"I've been such a hermit — like, I never really met my neighbours before. And now because you're just constantly, like, in the playground all the time? I'm just hanging out with my neighbours," he explained.