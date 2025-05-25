Khloe Kardashian celebrates sister Kim’s ‘unbelievable’ milestone

Khloe Kardashian pens down emotional note for Kim after achieving a huge goal

Khloe Kardashian is a proud sister as she celebrates Kim Kardashian’s biggest milestone.

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from Kim’s graduation ceremony held after she passed from her law program.

"'What, like it's hard?!' Congratulations my baby Keeks!!! My sister is done with her law program!!," Khloe wrote in the sweet caption, alongside a picture of Kim at the podium and several pictures of their whole family.

"I am so beyond proud of you. Your level of discipline and ambition is truly motivating. You have a level of drive that feels almost unbelievable—and undeniably powerful," the Good American cofounder added.

"Thank you for inspiring me boo. You better wooooork @kimkardashian," ended the caption.

Replying to her sister’s heartfelt note, Kim wrote, "I lovvvvvve youuuuuu," in the comments.

This comes after Kim announced the news on her Instagram Stories earlier this week.

After passing multiple exams in her legal studies, Kim is well on her way to become a licensed attorney.