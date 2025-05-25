Christian Bale's heartwarming gesture for foster siblings melts fans’ heart

Christian Bale has recently won fans’ heart with this heartwarming gesture for foster siblings.

The Batman star reflected on helping foster children to stay together with their siblings through his nonprofit organisation, Together California.

Bale, who spent nearly 20 years, is on a powerful mission beyond limelight to ensure that children in foster care are not separated from their siblings.

Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, the American Hustle actor revealed he spent almost 20 years to keep the brothers and sisters together in foster care by building a unique village.

Bale noted that approximately 75% of foster children are split from their siblings. “

“You imagine the trauma of that,” said the 51-year-old.

Bale mentioned that no matter “what the circumstances are whether the children absolutely have to be taken away or whether it’s a parent who absolutely loves them but they are up to their eyeballs in debt and can’t support right now”.

“There’s all sorts of reasons but the added trauma to being taken away from your parents and then you lose your siblings… that’s something that we should not be doing,” added the Amsterdam actor.

Elaborating on why he’s doing what he’s doing, Bale added, “I want them to rebuild their confidence and they can trust adults once again.”

Meanwhile, fans took to the comment section on CBS Instagram post and lauded the actor’s efforts.

One wrote, “The real Batman.”

“He has empathy that's what ‘grabbed his heart,’” remarked another user.

A third one said, “I love and respect him so much for being the person he is.”