Cara Delevingne reveals why Cannes new dress code didn’t bother her

Cara Delevinge stunned at the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival, seemingly unfazed by the new dress code.

For this year’s event, the festival implemented rules restricting two very popular dress codes: nude looks and large trains.

However, Delevinge didn't let the limitations influence her fashion choices.

"I did hear about [the new dress code], but I don't even think I understand it," the Suicide Squad actress joked to People magazine during the festival.

The possible reason behind why the new dress code didn’t bother her is that the super model revealed she's "not much of a train person" these days.

The Only Murders in the Building star continued, "I didn't even know I wasn't a train person until you just said that. A train is effort. If I could have a train that I could then make into a hood so then I could run, that would be something. But no, we didn't even think about [the dress code]."

The 32-year-old artist attended the first day of the festival donning a floor-length red Miu Miu gown, switching up her signature look with a sleek black wig.

About her look, which she sported for the premiere of The History of Sound Red Carpet, Delevinge said, "It was very fun. I love being a little character."

"It felt really fun to put a kind of edgy twist on a very classic silhouette of a dress," she added.

Meanwhile, on the second day for the Colors of Time premiere, she wore a strapless column gown with a dramatic slit up the back and paired it with sheer black opera gloves and black heels. She also went back to her natural blonde hair for the evening.

Delevinge last attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, for the screening of The Innocent.