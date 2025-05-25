Ed Sheeran reveals how he turned legal battle into powerful music

Ed Sheeran, chart-topping music icon who has faced the worst of his career after a $100 million copyright trial, has recently opened up about the emotional toll the experience took on him.

For the first time, the iconic singer opened up about how tough the legal fight was and turned that struggle into powerful music that really connects with people.

The 34-year-old singer wrote the song after digging through an old phone while dealing with the lawsuit over his hit Thinking Out Loud.

The Perfect hitmaker was accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s classic Let’s Get It On, but in 2023, the court cleared him of all charges.

At the Liverpool festival, Ed got real with the crowd and explained how he wrote his new song Old Phone. Then, he surprised everyone by performing it live for the very first time.

Talking about his copyright battle, Ed shared with the crowd: "The judge ordered me to give up my old devices to the other lawyers for them to go through all my text messages and emails and photos and stuff like that.

And in that process I switched on a phone that I had not looked at in 10 years and it was like looking into the past and it was conversations with people who had passed away."

He continued: "There was arguments with an ex-girlfriend, there was, you know, text messages and pictures from people that I haven't seen or spoken to in, in 10 years, and I wrote this song about it called Old phone."

However, Ed’s show was revealed only minutes before he took the stage, catching the crowd completely off guard.