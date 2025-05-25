Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make rare appearance together ahead of AMAs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce break cover amid swirling speculations

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are soaking up the last of their downtime together before their demanding careers require them to fly in different directions.

The couple, both 35, were spotted in Florida, at Harry's Bar & Restaurant in West Palm Beach on Friday, May 23.

Swift and Kelce could be seen sitting beside each other in the restaurant booth, in fan-posted pictures.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was seen sporting a white patterned dress for the outing, with her wavy hair up in a loose bun.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker completed her look with a layer of necklaces and a small black purse.

Meanwhile, the NFL star for his part wore a printed black-and-white shirt with white pants and a black hat.

The date night in Florida comes amid the Kansas City Chiefs training for the upcoming NFL season, and rising speculations about Swift’s next career step.

The pop superstar is keeping fans on their toes as she has been dropping hints for supposedly a major announcement at the American Music Awards on the coming Monday.

It remains yet to be confirmed if Swift will be flying to Vegas from Florida for the AMAs just three days later.