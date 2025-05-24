Alana Haim, Josh O’Connor fun exchange lights up Cannes red carpet

Alana Haim and Josh O’Connor channelled the best friend energy as they walked the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival.

The duo, who starred as husband and wife in Kelly Reichardt directed heist film, The Mastermind, shared a sweet moment at its premier.

While the couple posed for some photographs, the American singer and actress made sure that she and her co-star get equal attention in the room packed with A-listers.

The Nobody, No Crime singer playfully presented The Crown star to photographers at the event by making a show of introducing O’Conner with a big smile and arms stretched out.

The two continued to play out more cute moments, as they made their up to the staircase towards the theatre.

Alana looked breath taking in the black corset top and green skirt which featured dramatic ruffles all over. She left her brunette locks down for the evening and wore minimal natural makeup.

On the other hand, La Chimera actor donned a dark trouser suit for the occasion and pinned a pink corsage to his lapel.

The upcoming film follows Mooney (O’Conner) and two accomplices make their way into a museum during the middle of the day and steal four paintings.

However, when things go haywire, his life unravels and Mooney is relegated to a life on the run. The film also earned a five and a half minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere on Friday night.

The Mastermind was released on May 23.