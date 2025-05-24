Lady Gaga fans rush to her defence amid Zendaya controversy

Zendaya and Lady Gaga were caught in a bad situation, and now fans of both stars couldn’t shake off how their meeting ended.

A resurfaced video from 12 years ago, which is now going viral on social media, recorded the Dune star’s encounter with the Die With a Smile hitmaker on the red carpet of the AMAs in 2013.

The clip showed now-Tom Holland’s fiancee trying to introduce herself to Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, but the pop star ignored her.

At that time, the A Star is Born actress was at the height of her fame, while Zendaya, 28, was known primarily for her work on the Disney Channel's Shake It Up.

What Zendaya’s fans found more disturbing was that Gaga appeared to hand over her mic to the Euphoria actress.

The clip shows Lady Gaga chatting with Jenna Ushkowitz, 39, while Zendaya, who was 16, then appeared to be upset after being brutally ignored.

Fans of both weighed in on the 12-year-old controversy, with one Zendaya fan stirring the pot by mentioning what a massive flop Joker: Foile a Deux was, followed by a flurry of comments from Gaga’s fans, referred to as Little Monsters.

"Having Zendaya hold her microphone was so iconic. Zendaya way 2 overrated," one Gaga fan retaliated.

Another chimed in, saying, "idk why she took it personal, zendaya wasn’t that big, she was only known to kids."

A third pro Gaga and Zendaya hater added fuel to the fire, saying, "I love how angry this makes Zendaya fans."

Notably, Zendaya was just a teenager then and might have felt anxious during the star-studded show at the time.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has made it clear on several occasions that she is shy, especially around strangers, which Zendaya was at that point.