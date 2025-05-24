Warwick Davis reveals rare detail about Jennifer Aniston in ‘Leprechaun’

Warwick Davis reflects on working with Jennifer Aniston in ‘Leprechaun’

Warwick Davis opened up about his experience working with Jennifer Aniston on the set of Leprechaun and the difficulties the Friends alum faced during filming.

In the '90s Cult classic, Warwick played the evil leprechaun while Aniston starred as a young girl trying to stop his murderous rampage after his gold coins are stolen.

During the opening of the Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, the Harry Potter alum reflected on the possible challenges the We’re the Millers actress encountered.

"[Aniston] was a great actress, but whether the fear on her face was real…," he told the Entertainment Weekly. "I think it was at times, because it was pretty intense, that makeup and the stuff we were having to do."

"Having me in that getup with the nails and everything, chasing her. It's got to have been pretty terrifying," Warwick added.

The Willow actor went to praise his co-star, saying that he wasn’t surprised by her success on Friends the following year.

"I remember Jennifer, because I thought, 'Oh, she's definitely got something special about her.' You could tell she was gonna become a big star one day," he revealed.

The 55-year-old artist continued, "She had that quality about her, that energetic performance."

Although Leprechaun initially received poor reviews from critics, it eventually gain a cult following and is now recognised as a beloved and silly horror flick.