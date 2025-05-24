Kylie Jenner sends fans wild with latest transformation

Kylie Jenner sent fans into a frenzy with her jaw-dropping transformation.

The Kardashians star rocked a blonde wig in a new promotional video of her clothing brand.

Wearing a red halter dress, her look was inspired by the former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson’s iconic updo, which she often opted for in the 1990s.

In the teaser, which was reposted by the 27-year-old media personality on her Instagram stories on Friday, May 23, a boring Kylie was sitting in a hotel room and slowly pushes a glass of wine off the table and onto the floor, breaking the glass and staining the carpet.

The video then cuts to a new scene in which the Khy founder holds up a set of keys on a red keyholder with her brand’s name written in white.

"Something’s coming.." the caption on the video read, making the fans more curious about what Kylie, who is dating Dune star Timothee Chalamet, has been up to with the transformation.

"A car?? Cars?? Kylie’s making cars?" one intrigued user wrote, followed by the other, "Does she now have a car company???"

"What in the Pamela Anderson," another asked what Kylie’s been working on with the Last Showgirl actress’s reference.

Meanwhile, her fans flooded the comments section with love and excitement over Kylie’s new look.

"BLONDE KYLIEEEEE OMG [heart eyes emoji]," one fan gushed, echoing the sentiments of others.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Kylie has channelled someone, the reality star posed in a bikini last week, identical to one supermodel Claudia Schiffer wore in 1995.