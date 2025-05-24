Elisabeth Moss breaks silence over Taylor Swift’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ cameo

Elisabeth Moss on Taylor Swift’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ cameo

Elisabeth Moss is putting Taylor Swift cameo rumors to rest after fans speculated the pop star secretly appeared in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Swifties recently stirred up buzz online after spotting a silhouette of a mysterious character in Episode 9 of the Hulu series’ final season, convincing themselves it might be Swift stepping into the world of Gilead.

The scene shows a member of the Mayday rebellion stepping out of a vehicle that’s helping women escape. The character’s face isn’t shown, but the brief glimpse was enough to get theories flying—especially since the episode opens with Swift’s track Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version).

In a new interview with TVLine, Moss was asked about the viral speculation and couldn’t help but laugh. “God, I love them,” she said, reacting to the idea of Swift appearing in the show.

After being told which scene fans were obsessing over, she continued, “That’s amazing! Of course it’s not [Swift]. Of course it’s not her. Oh my God, that’s hilarious. I love that idea, though.”

The timing of the episode, the use of Swift’s music, and the fact that Moss and co-star Bradley Whitford attended Swift’s Toronto concert—where the show is filmed—only added fuel to the theory.

But Moss clarified, “I’m afraid that’s not Taylor. She’s pretty busy. I feel like if she was going to come do our show, we would’ve made sure we saw her face.”

Reflecting on the cast’s long-standing admiration for Swift, Moss shared that many of them attended her Eras Tour stop in Toronto last November.

“Which is partially why Taylor was very top of mind for me,” she said.

The actress and director also revealed the cast’s love for Swift’s Reputation album, saying they were “obsessed” with it while filming Season 4.

“It’s been a long mutual love affair between her and a lot of our cast,” Moss added.

“I mean, Josh Charles was in her music video… [Using her music] was something that, as you probably know, I’ve wanted to do, well, from the beginning. [Laughs] I was going to say, ‘Since I’ve been a director,’ but from the beginning! I’m so glad that we didn’t do it before and waited until now. Now that we have it, I’m so glad it happened the way that it did.”