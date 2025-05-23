Kensington Palace makes dramatic shift in strategy after Kate's power play?

Kensington Palace reportedly underwent a significant transformation in its approach, driven by Kate Middleton's growing presence.

The Palace reportedly intends to “reset the balance” with their Kate coverage, a royal commentator has claimed.

Gareth Russell went on saying that the royal office's communications teams are seeking a more balanced approach to royal coverage.

The expert suggests the royal households want equal attention given to both the fashion choices of royals and their substantive work.

This comes amid ongoing discussions about media focus on royal appearances versus their charitable endeavours and public duties.

The comments offer insight into how Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are attempting to shape public perception of the monarchy's work.

Russell's remarks highlight the delicate balance royal communications teams must strike between public interest in royal style and the substance of their official engagements.

Speaking to GB News, Russell claimed: "We'll see the royal households try to create more of a balance between pieces written about what they're wearing versus what they're doing."

He added: "And I think that's probably what they're attempting to do - reset the balance."

This suggests a conscious effort by palace officials to redirect media attention towards the substantive work undertaken by members of the royal family.

The Palace ensures that the future Queen's fashion coverage doesn't overshadow coverage of the royals' charitable work and official duties.