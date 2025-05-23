Taylor Swift escapes legal drama after cutting off Blake Lively

Taylor Swift gains edge in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni messy lawsuit

Taylor Swift has successfully escaped the legal drama she found herself caught in, surrounding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The 35-year-old pop superstar is no longer subpoenaed in the lawsuit by Baldoni’s team after her spokesperson gave a retaliatory statement.

Confirming the legal update on Thursday, May 22, Lively’s rep told People Magazine that they are "pleased" Baldoni's legal team has "withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm."

The statement continued, "We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”

It went on to allege that," The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one.”

The Gossip Girl alum’s rep added, "Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day. Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded. At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing."

This comes after Swift claimed that she “never set foot on the set of this movie,” denying that she had any say in the scripting or editing processes.