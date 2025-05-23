Jamie Foxx shares honest thoughts about stand-up comedy

Jamie Foxx has recently shared his two cents on stand-up comedy.

The Back In Action star appeared with fellow comedians, Hasan Minhaj, Roy Wood Jr., Seth Meyers, Chelsea Handler, and Sarah Silverman, for The Hollywood Reporter's Stand-Up Emmy Roundtable.

Reflecting on his experience, Jamie said that he “had a special deal for a long time, but I had nothing to talk about, ‘What was I going to talk about? I was rich. I was behind my gates’.”

The Burial actor opened up that during his visit to another stand-up legend Eddie Murphy’s house didn’t make him worried as he was dealing with the same situation.

Eddie confessed that he also wanted to get back to his stand-up roots around the time he was making Coming 2 America, Jamie made a bold comment.

“This ain't funny. Your house is too nice,” stated Jamie.

The actor noted that Eddie’s house “had a scent. You know, the scent that pumps through the house [like a hotel]. I said, 'What is that smell?' He said, 'It's pomegranate.' I said, 'The fact that you know that lets me know that you ain't funny, bro”.

Jamie added that he and Eddie’s lives “were too perfect”.

“The jokes don't hit the same when everything seems too good to be true,” added the actor.