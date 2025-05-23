Nicole Kidman’s unique way to get closer with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has recently opened up about one activity that grows her close to her husband Keith Urban.

Sharing rare insight into her relationship with her husband, the Babygirl actress revealed that she watched “car auctions with my husband. That’s a good wife”.

Nicole mentioned she would love to spend quality time with the country music star.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Northman actress explained how her husband helped her grow as a person.

“I’m working on being more extroverted, but my deep nature is a little introverted and shy,” stated the 57-year-old in a new interview with Allure magazine.

Nicole pointed out, “It's not a fun place to be, but Keith's helped me.”

“Even getting older, I think, you really start to expand rather than go inward,” she added.

Earlier, speaking to Marie Claire Australia for November 2020 issue, Nicole opened up that Keith is a car enthusiast.

“We're definitely female-heavy! But as the girls say, ‘The dog's a boy!’” remarked The Goldfinch actress.

Nicole pointed out, “At times, Keith just needs to escape with his guitar. Sometimes I'll find him in his closet playing guitar.”

“That's when I know we really need to give him space,” she further said.