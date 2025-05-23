'Teen Mom' star Cheyenne Floyd is pregnant with baby no. 3

Cheyenne Floyd Davis is pregnant with baby number three, her second with husband Zach Davis.

Taking over to Instagram on Thursday, May 22, the Teem Mom star announced via a joint post that the couple is having another baby together after sharing their fertility journey on the latest season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

"And when we had nothing left to give, we surrendered it all to God," she began in the caption of a video showing behind the scenes of her maternity photoshoot. "We told Him we couldn’t carry it anymore — and He answered. Not in our timing, but in His. This little life is proof that even in the waiting, even in the heartbreak, miracles are still being written."

The sweet video documented the family of four’s candid moments, including the kids running around, the parents kissing the children, all posing and resting, and Cheyenne cradling her growing baby bump.

Zach, with whom the 32-year-old personality tied the knot in September 2022, excitedly dropped a comment under the post, exclaiming, "We’re having another babyyyyy [teary eyes and red heart emoji]."

Before sharing the news with her millions of social media followers, the pregnant reality TV star broke the news at the end of the last season of Teen Mom.

At the time, Cheyenne revealed that she and Zach found out about the pregnancy via two positive tests just four days before they were set to start fertility treatments.

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Ace, in May 2021.

In addition to Ace, who turns four later this month, Cheyenne is also mom to eight-year-old daughter Ryder, whom she co-parents with ex Cory Wharton.