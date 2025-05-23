Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick declares 'Kim Is My Lawyer'

Looks like Kim Kardashian could soon be in charge of all the legal matters for her sister Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.

Celebrating her graduation from the law program after six years on Wednesday, May 21, Scott, who shares three kids with his ex and Kim’s elder sister, sent a three-tier Legally Blonde-themed cake to Kim, 44, a nod to her obsession with Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods.

On Thursday, May 22, the SKIMS mogul took to her Instagram Stories to repost and share all the sweet treats, letters and wishes she got from her friends, family and fellows.

The fresh grad showed off a pink and brown cake on which "Legally graduated" was written in gold letters. An additional detail on the middle layer of the cake gifted by Scott, 41, read, "Kim is my lawyer."

"OMG this cake!!! Thank you," the Kardashians star, who shares four kids with ex-husband and controversial rapper Kanye West, wrote on the photo, tagging Scott.

A brown gavel rested on top of the cake, while the bottom had a pink and white photo of a woman’s silhouette with a small dog, mirroring the star from the 2001 rom-com.