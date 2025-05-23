Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia on star-mother’s social media rules, ‘Well done’

Kate Winslet's daughter Mia on not being on social media

Mia Threapleton is doing just fine without filters, hashtags, or follower counts—and she plans to keep it that way. The 24-year-old actress, who’s currently appearing in Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, recently told ELLE that she's never had social media, and she's not losing any sleep over it.

"People say, ‘Oh, well done,’ to not having it, but I’ve never had it, so I don’t really know what the ‘Well done’ is for. I don’t want it," Mia said in a refreshingly honest chat with the outlet.

“I don’t want to worry about dropping my phone out of a tree if I’m climbing one because I’m trying to take a photo of something.”

Fair enough. Climbing trees without worrying about the "likes" sounds like a pretty solid life choice.

Mia, who’s kept a low profile despite having one very famous last name, is the daughter of Titanic legend Kate Winslet and her ex-husband Jim Threapleton.

The pair welcomed Mia in October 2000 and separated less than a year later. Now, over two decades on, Mia is following in her Oscar-winning mom’s footsteps—just with a little less online noise.

In fact, the mother-daughter duo teamed up on-screen in 2022 for I Am Ruth, and Kate couldn’t have been more proud.

During an appearance on BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the Avatar actress beamed about her daughter’s performance, saying she was “blown away” and that Mia “didn’t need my help at all.”

Kate added, “Sometimes I could introduce her to a technical trick here and there. Just little things I picked up along the way, like changing an eye line ... Little things like that, that no one teaches you. And she appreciated that stuff.”