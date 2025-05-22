Elizabeth Banks weighs in on Elle Fanning taking over Effie Trinket role

Elizabeth Banks weighs in on Ellie Fanning playing Effie Trinket

Elizabeth Banks reacted to Ellie Fanning taking over her Effie Trinket role for the upcoming prequel series, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Effie Trinket was the loveable escort to District’s 12 Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellnark (Josh Hutcherson) in the original films.

While attending the premiere of her new series, The Better Sister, in New York City, Banks revealed that she was thrilled to see the Maleficent star stepping into the role.

"I'm super excited," she told People Magazine. "I texted the producers as well, and I think she's perfect."

The Pitch Perfect actress shared that she also texted Fanning to discuss about the exciting development. "I think everyone's really happy. And I'm really happy about that. I'm excited for the next generation to have their Effie."

The 51-year-old star went on to admit she has yet to read the novel of the same name, adding, "Please don't ask me any more about the book. I feel terrible, but I have yet to read."

The Sunrise on the Reaping will take place years before the events in The Hunger Games movies and focuses on Haymitch Abernathy's (Woody Harrelson, now Joseph Zada) experience competing in the Games.

In addition to Fanning and Zada, the star studded cast of the sequel includes Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons , Kieran Culkin, Whitney Peak among others