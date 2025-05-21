Taylor Swift excites fans with major update: 'TAYLOR IS ALIVE'

Taylor Swift excites fans after ending social media hiatus

Taylor Swift sent her fans into a frenzy with a rare move on social media, all while keeping her relationship with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, firmly out of the spotlight.

The Cruel Summer chart topper returned to TikTok to support Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalie Bryan,t on her milestone achievement.

On Sunday, May 18, the late American basketball shooting guard’s eldest daughter posted a video on TikTok, lip-syncing to Swift’s song Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) with three friends.

Fan excitement erupted when the Reputation singer liked the video, featuring four recent University of Southern California graduates wearing white minidresses with red-and-gold commencement stoles.

Since Swift has been largely inactive on TikTok, double-tapping the video sparked huge reactions under the 15-second clip.

"TAYLOR IS ALIVE," one fan exclaimed, followed by others saying, "Did Taylor finally remember her tiktok password."

"TAYLOR SWIFT REPORTED [heart eyes emoji]," a third added, while a fourth chimed in saying, "MOTHER IS ACTIVE AGAIN."

"TAYLOR LIKED IT, this is such a cute sign of life," a fifth gushed, and another dropped a playful comment, writing, "TAYLOR SWIFT IS ON SWIFTTOCK AGAIN."

Swifties were excited to see her presence on social media by liking Natalia’s post.

Swift, 35, has been taking time away from the spotlight to enjoy family and love life since wrapping up her record-breaking Eras tour at the end of last year.